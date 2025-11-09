RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV

RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 643.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.21. The stock has a market cap of $826.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $161.65.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $1.9134 dividend. This represents a yield of 170.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

