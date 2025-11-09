Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stock Holdings Increased by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 123.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,864 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 2.0% of DJE Kapital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $81,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 74,372 shares of company stock worth $18,317,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3%

CRM opened at $239.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.41 and a 200-day moving average of $258.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

