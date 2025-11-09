Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $3,648,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 540,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,951,506.55. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,385,742 shares of company stock valued at $403,923,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 113.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 52.19%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

