Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,715.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE TEVA opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get Our Latest Report on TEVA

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.