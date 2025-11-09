Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 10,686 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $711,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,500,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5%

TXN stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

