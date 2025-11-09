SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 1,654 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.14% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,997,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,182 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,058,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,371,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 374,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,020,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,314 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of ($37.39) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 56.17%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.10%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

