SFE Investment Counsel Invests $549,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCV

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,122.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCV stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.0643 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

