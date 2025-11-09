SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 5,042 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

J opened at $153.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.22. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

