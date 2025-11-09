Head to Head Comparison: Pony AI (PONY) and Its Rivals

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pony AI to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pony AI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pony AI 1 0 7 1 2.89 Pony AI Competitors 132 578 1004 66 2.56

Earnings and Valuation

Pony AI presently has a consensus price target of $20.42, suggesting a potential upside of 45.44%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Pony AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pony AI is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Pony AI and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pony AI $75.03 million -$274.12 million -11.23 Pony AI Competitors $3.78 billion $360.72 million 4.84

Pony AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI. Pony AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Pony AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pony AI N/A N/A N/A Pony AI Competitors 10.91% 4.90% 2.78%

Summary

Pony AI competitors beat Pony AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Pony AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.