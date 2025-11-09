Head to Head Comparison: Pony AI (PONY) and Its Rivals

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pony AI to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pony AI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pony AI
|1
|0
|7
|1
|2.89
|Pony AI Competitors
|132
|578
|1004
|66
|2.56
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Pony AI and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pony AI
|$75.03 million
|-$274.12 million
|-11.23
|Pony AI Competitors
|$3.78 billion
|$360.72 million
|4.84
Pony AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pony AI. Pony AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Pony AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pony AI
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Pony AI Competitors
|10.91%
|4.90%
|2.78%
Summary
Pony AI competitors beat Pony AI on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Pony AI Company Profile
Pony AI Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc. is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
