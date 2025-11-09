Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,704,000 after buying an additional 1,487,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,078 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,586,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,869,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,977,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,793,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.60 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $34.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

