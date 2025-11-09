Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Booking were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,121.23.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,940.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,407.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4,096.23 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $83.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

