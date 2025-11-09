Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 672 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $193.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.