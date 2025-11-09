PFG Advisors Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.