Oasys Price Down 15% Over Last Week (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. Oasys has a market capitalization of $20.94 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,565,760,120 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,565,760,120.305228 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.00342903 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $467,113.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

