UBS Group Raises Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $435.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $421.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s previous close.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $352.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.13.

NYSE:RL opened at $324.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $176.61 and a 52 week high of $341.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 61.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 57.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

