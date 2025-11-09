CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $542.26 and last traded at $539.81. 2,402,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,513,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $532.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,876,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,557,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,804,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,917,000 after buying an additional 370,965 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,752,000 after acquiring an additional 273,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285,640 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

