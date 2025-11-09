Nano Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.63 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Nano has a total market cap of $146.97 million and approximately $17.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 65.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102,186.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.35 or 0.00485726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.22 or 0.00586394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.39 or 0.00449557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.01 or 0.00099831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00015767 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

