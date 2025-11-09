Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107,410 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $656,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,277,000 after buying an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $78.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 303,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,359,069.64. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 332,421 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,416.25. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 90,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,105 over the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 778.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

