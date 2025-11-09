Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 230,130 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 230,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000. Bloom Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 598,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,833 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 395,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 662.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 63,875 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total transaction of $5,141,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,069,897.68. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 36,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $5,169,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,858,809. This trade represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 406,964 shares of company stock worth $29,954,235 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $147.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $519.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

