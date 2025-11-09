A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) versus Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Head to Head Survey

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get A.P. Moller-Maersk alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A.P. Moller-Maersk and Cadeler A/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Moller-Maersk $55.48 billion 0.57 $6.11 billion $2.19 4.55 Cadeler A/S $269.19 million 5.56 $70.41 million $2.98 5.73

A.P. Moller-Maersk has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S. A.P. Moller-Maersk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadeler A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

A.P. Moller-Maersk has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Moller-Maersk and Cadeler A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Moller-Maersk 12.11% 12.33% 8.09% Cadeler A/S 50.69% 19.18% 10.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for A.P. Moller-Maersk and Cadeler A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Moller-Maersk 4 1 0 1 1.67 Cadeler A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Cadeler A/S beats A.P. Moller-Maersk on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs. The Logistics & Services segment offers integrated transportation solutions; fulfillment and management solutions, such as landside and air transportation; warehousing, distribution, and depot services; and supply chain management, cold chain logistics, and custom brokerage services. The Terminals segment engages in gateway terminal activities. The Towage & Maritime Services segment provides offshore towage and marine services under the Svitzer brand; reefer containers; offshore supply services; trading; and marine services and integrated solutions to the energy sector. It also offers digital solutions that offer booking, managing, tracking of shipments, and other related activities. The company serves fashion and lifestyle, retail, automotive, chemicals, technology, and FMCG industries. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Moller-Maersk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Moller-Maersk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.