King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 84,753 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,456,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,753 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $65,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of ASO opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

