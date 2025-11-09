Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Target Price at $140.76

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.76.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

EOG Resources stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,908,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 64.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $445,921,000 after buying an additional 1,456,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 282.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,752,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

