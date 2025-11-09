Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS Stock Holdings Increased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $227,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $288,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,199,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TARS. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 27,116 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,545,612.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 143,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,924. The trade was a 15.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $332,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 812,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,966,309.22. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,832. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.