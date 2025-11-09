Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Shares in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs by 351.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $165.49 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 149.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.Astera Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALAB. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.59.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $31,708,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 385,863 shares in the company, valued at $66,858,482.01. The trade was a 32.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 534,480 shares of company stock valued at $97,000,380 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

