PAR Technology Corporation $PAR Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PAR Technology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $72,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

PAR stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. PAR Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.63.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $119.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

