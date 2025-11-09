Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,440 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DY. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 45,562 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,737,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 851.6% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 425,652 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 189,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 98,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 135,427 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.38.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $286.57 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $301.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

