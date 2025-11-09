Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Xometry, Inc. $XMTR

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 140.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,105 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Xometry by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 242.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 71,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xometry by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Xometry by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 135,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xometry by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 942,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $469,442.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,609,734.01. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Miln sold 598 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,049.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 144,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,241,778.75. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.87. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $65.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $180.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.25 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Xometry has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.