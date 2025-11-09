Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of C stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

