Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $51.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

NYSE DT opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This trade represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. This trade represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

