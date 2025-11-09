33,635 Shares in Impinj, Inc. $PI Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Impinj Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $163.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 8.44. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $247.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -371.88 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Miron Washington sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $54,357.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,040 shares in the company, valued at $324,237.60. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.63, for a total transaction of $768,532.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,728,549.19. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,951 shares of company stock worth $63,713,831. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PI. Susquehanna set a $255.00 price objective on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

