Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Stake Raised by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bensler LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, Director Robert G. Painter purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $425.44 per share, with a total value of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $974,683.04. This trade represents a 18.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $393.43 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.67.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

