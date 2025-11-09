Summit Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 97,465 Farmland Partners Inc. $FPI

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,465,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,646,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 976.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FPI stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $417.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 130.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.320-0.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FPI

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.