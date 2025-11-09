Contrasting LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) & Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Camden Property Trust pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Camden Property Trust and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 9.99% 3.30% 1.74% LXP Industrial Trust 24.07% 4.34% 2.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Camden Property Trust and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 2 9 6 0 2.24 LXP Industrial Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $120.05, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 461.62%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and LXP Industrial Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.57 billion 6.93 $163.29 million $2.47 41.20 LXP Industrial Trust $364.34 million 7.81 $44.53 million $0.38 25.30

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. LXP Industrial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Camden Property Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,996 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 17 consecutive years, most recently ranking #24.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

