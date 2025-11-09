Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $19.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 49,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,250,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

IJR opened at $117.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

