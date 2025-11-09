King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $123.53 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $123,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 52,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.95.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

