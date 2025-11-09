UPCX (UPC) Price Tops $2.00 on Top Exchanges

UPCX (UPC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, UPCX has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UPCX has a market capitalization of $178.36 million and approximately $513.83 thousand worth of UPCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UPCX token can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00001961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UPCX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,463.86 or 0.99292381 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UPCX Token Profile

UPCX’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2023. UPCX’s total supply is 780,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,013,266 tokens. The official website for UPCX is upcx.io. UPCX’s official Twitter account is @upcxofficial. The official message board for UPCX is medium.com/@upcx-platforms.

Buying and Selling UPCX

According to CryptoCompare, “UPCX (UPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. UPCX has a current supply of 780,000,000 with 97,266,212.6 in circulation. The last known price of UPCX is 2.00549185 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $508,573.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://upcx.io/.”

