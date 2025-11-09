King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $180.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,871 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $180,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $241,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.1% during the second quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $125.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.54 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

