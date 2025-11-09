Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $317.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.86. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $458.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.84%.Elevance Health’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.96%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

