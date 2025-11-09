American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Stock Holdings Lifted by LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,722,000. TrueMark Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,772,000 after acquiring an additional 52,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

