Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,087.62, for a total value of $1,413,906.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 126,354 shares in the company, valued at $137,425,137.48. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,200. This trade represents a 61.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,043 shares of company stock worth $42,209,115. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $958.26 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.79.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $737.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. William Blair raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

