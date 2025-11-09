Midwest Trust Co Makes New $22.11 Million Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 883,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,107,000. Midwest Trust Co owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,570,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,369,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,605 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,567,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,087.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,544,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,256,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,524 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

