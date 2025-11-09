LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Has $246,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,169 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $200.60 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.95.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $244,080.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,820,205.40. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,476. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,462. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

