Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 13,565 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,973,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 8.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $52,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,378,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 157,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 68,386 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11,779.0% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 144,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.