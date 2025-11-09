Searle & CO. Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $219.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.68. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 74,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.