Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.36%.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Mazda Motor stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. Mazda Motor has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

