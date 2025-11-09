Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires 4,634 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. $PEO

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:PEO opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.