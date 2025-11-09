YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. YPF Sociedad Anonima had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.32%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on YPF. Zacks Research raised YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anonima

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 7,696.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 317,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,842 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

