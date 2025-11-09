Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $86.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

NYSE:FIS opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.56 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

