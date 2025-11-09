PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,133,000. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 439,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 196,461 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,463,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,780,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 298,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,163 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 801.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day moving average is $123.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.