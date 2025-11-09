PFG Advisors Sells 85,046 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF $CALF

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,046 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 377.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1,161.8% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CALF stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.